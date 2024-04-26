Letter: Crime stats release took too long

Crime statistics: As any good detective (or readers/writers of who-done-it literature) can tell you, there are no coincidences.

So, “coincidentally” with the publication of Michele Monda’s latest column, voila! The annual report/update Ms. Monda petitioned the city council for was released and published.

First, Chief Calvert and his staff should be congratulated for the apparent good news regarding key crime rate reductions. Unlike many, I didn’t support replacing him.

But let’s ask ourselves: Why should this particular report take so long after Jan. 1? Obviously, simple collating and the compilation release date are city manager and/or mayoral decisions, correct?

Ms. Monda’s vigilance regarding transparency is an integral element of publishing such data for residents’ scrutiny. Tourists/visitors should be kept informed to assist them in deciding how safe our city is for themselves and their families to hang out in, too.

Seems there’s an obvious solution here: A pre-determined date certain each year, perhaps Feb. 1?

I mean c’mon, the LBPD must track this data constantly, cumulatively, so allowing one month seems more than adequate for what’s basically a summation, right?

Mid-April is unacceptable. We, The People, have a right to know, and it’s not “rocket science.”

Roger E. Bütow, 52-year Laguna Beach resident