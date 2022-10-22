Dodgeball Tournament Is A Hit For Laguna Beach Schools

More than 370 costumed players on 48 teams ducked, dodged, and dived for balls at Laguna Beach High School on Oct. 12 for SchoolPower’s 11th annual Dodgeball Tournament. Returning for the first time since 2019, this year’s event focused on connecting the community and included more students than ever before.

“We’re thrilled to be a part of such a creative and exciting tradition,” said Shannon Nash, first-time coach of the El Morro Maniacs. “The kids will always remember this epic event.”

LBHS’s Dance Company kicked off the event with a choreographed routine. Adding to the energy were Dodgeball chairs Christy and Brian Rayburn and their planning committee of SchoolPower trustees, plus hundreds of parent coaches, volunteer referees, and cheering spectators. Music, food trucks, and face painting in the LBHS courtyard boosted the excitement.

Hueston Hennigan presented the event. Meital Taub Luxury Group, Kimball Orthodontics, Ballesteros Real Estate Group, Hobie Surf Shop, and The Ranch at Laguna Beach joined as Court Sponsors. The popular event raised $10,000 for SchoolPower, the non-profit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981.

Repeated throughout the afternoon was an appreciation for how the event brings people together. Jill Nugent, parent of players on Oompa Loompa and Ball Busters teams (both division winners), highlighted that the event connects kids in a special way, saying, “It’s fun to see the kids coming together for a great cause and playing a game they don’t usually get to play. The kids and parents involved all had a blast.” Thurston student Dylan Simchowitz also embraced the teamwork that the sport required. “I enjoy connecting with friends,” he said, “and having the opportunity to play dodgeball.”

Competition was fierce and colorful in all four divisions: grades 3/4, grades 5/6, grades 7/8, and high school. Top of the World student Annika Kedhar of the Skeleton Crew was up for the challenge and for the tournament’s zany spirit. “I like wearing the costumes,” she said.

Beyond bragging rights, champions from each division won up to $500 in prize money to designate to a teacher or school program of their choice. For more details about Dodgeball, visit lbschoolpower.org/dodgeball-tournament/.

Division Winners

3rd-4th – Your Mom Dot Com

5th-6th – Oompa Loompas

7th-8th – Ball Busters

High School – Owls

Best Costume Winners

3rd-4th – Ballerinas United

5th-6th – Dead Dodgers

7th-8th – Shaka Shooters

High School – Ballers

About SchoolPower

SchoolPower is the parent volunteer-based, non-profit education foundation that has raised money for Laguna Beach public schools since 1981. SchoolPower’s mission is to enrich the education and support the well-being of all children in the Laguna Beach Unified School District. Through SchoolPower grants, the Family Resource Center, and the After School Program, SchoolPower supports academics, athletics, visual and performing arts, music, student experiences, social and emotional wellness, and community connections. Learn more about SchoolPower at lbschoolpower.org.