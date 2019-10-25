Ecology Walk to Little Treasure Cove

Share this:

Explore the coastal bluffs and intertidal habitat at Crystal Cove State Park on Sunday, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m., when a park naturalist leads a walk to Little Treasure Cove. Learn a little about the birds, intertidal invertebrates, seaweeds and common land plants. Meet by the bulletin board at Pelican Point parking lot #1, (PCH turn coastward at Newport Coast, right at the kiosk to the end). Wear shoes appropriate for scrambling over sharp rocks, as the group will be rounding a headland at low tide and walking on uneven terrain. For balance, a walking stick or trekking pole could be useful. There is a $15 day-use parking fee.

National Prescription Drug Take-Back on Saturday

In 2017, approximately six million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day provides an opportunity for citizens to prevent drug addiction and overdose.

On Oct. 26, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Laguna Beach Police Department will be partnering with the DEA to host the 18th annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day drop spot will be located in front of the Laguna Beach Police Department. Several members of the Police Department will be there to greet each community member and assist in the disposal of their prescription drugs. The Police Department will not be accepting hypodermic needles.

Speaker to Discuss Ending Hunger in Orange County

Members of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laguna Beach invite the public to join them at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, for a presentation by guest speaker, Rachel Otair, program manager of Waste Not OC. “Ending Hunger” is the title of Otair’s presentation.

Formed in November 2012, Waste Not OC is a public/private coalition whose goal is to help reduce food waste and eliminate hunger by facilitating the donation of surplus edible food from permitted food facilities to local food pantries. In 2018, Waste Not OC recovered more than 17.5 million pounds of food and redirected it to Orange County residents who were facing food insecurity. This local coalition among hospitals, food banks, municipalities, the food industry, and the waste hauling industry could serve as a model nationwide.

Otair graduated from California State University, Fullerton with a bachelor’s degree in psychology. With years of experience in the food service industry and the knowledge that she gained working at the Anaheim Family YMCA, Otair began work as Program Manager at Waste Not OC in November 2016. She oversees each department from outreach to finance.

UUFLB is located at 429 Cypress Drive. For more information, call 949-497-4568 or visit www.uulagunabeach.org.

Village Laguna to Discuss Sewer Digester, Canyon Development

Village Laguna will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 28, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 429 Cypress Drive.

Landscape design and architecture experts, Bob Borthwick and Ruben Flores, will lead a discussion about the “K-rated” sewer digester building. Discussion will include possible uses for the historic building.

There will also be an update from Jackie Gallagher of Friends of the Canyon on the status of the artist live/work project in the canyon.

For more information, email Village Laguna at www.villagelaguna.org/contact-us.

Art of Fitness Laguna to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraising Event

Art of Fitness Laguna​ is partnering with ​The Laurus Project​,​ ​a Laguna Beach 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a focus on breast cancer awareness and risk-reduction, to offer a community event to raise funds for breast cancer research at Art of Fitness, 1080 South Coast Highway, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m.

The event includes two donation-based classes: 5-5:50 p.m. cycle and 6-6:50 p.m. yoga. Participation in both classes is not required, but encouraged. Space is limited and guests are encouraged to sign up in advance by calling Art of Fitness at 949-464-0202. The recommended minimum donation is $20 per person per class. One hundred percent of the funds raised during the event will go to The Laurus Project.

Trick-or-Treat for Laguna Beach Preschool Kids

The Community Services Department will hold their free annual Halloween event on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 9-10:30 a.m. on the Community & Susi Q Center Terrace, 380 Third Street. Residents are invited to bring their ghosts and goblins for a fun morning of treats, snacks, music and photo ops. More information: 949-464-6645.

Mission Hospital’s Emergency Department Gets a Face-lift

The emergency department at Mission Hospital in Laguna Beach has been upgraded thanks to the generosity of Sue Gross and Bill Gross, a statement from St. Joseph Health/ Mission Hospital said.

“The need for significant upgrades to our emergency department, including advanced imaging technology, is critical in caring for emergency medicine patients,” said Dr. Guisou Mahmoud, medical director of the Sue and Bill Gross Emergency Department. “The imaging enhancements and modifications we’ve made to the space enrich patient comfort and convenience, promoting optimal healing and augmenting the efficiency of treatment.”

Sue Gross, who was present at the ribbon cutting said, “…the emergency room at Mission Hospital Laguna Beach will always have a special place in my heart, since it’s where I took my son when he had a few tumbles as a kid. Any mom knows those are always stressful moments and the team here was always so kind to both me and Nick.”

Improvements include the latest imaging technology, dedicated areas for adults and children, a re-designed nursing station, expanded waiting room and a private check-in area.

Nadia Babayi Ebell Club’s Next Guest Speaker

The Ebell Club of Laguna Beach, a nonprofit public benefit philanthropic organization, recently announced Nadia Babayi, executive director of Laguna Beach Seniors, as the featured speaker at their Monday, Nov. 4, meeting at 6 p.m.

Babayi was a development director for a theater group and was a structural engineer for 23 years in Orange County. “I departed the corporate world to follow my passion for nonprofit and community related work,” Babayi said in a statement. “And I am excited to be working with the great community of Laguna Beach seniors.”

Babayi works with 12 volunteers who assume the role of governance for Laguna Beach Seniors. Together they create strategic plans that benefit the well being of all seniors in the community.

Prospective new members are welcome to join a meeting. To RSVP and for more information and the meeting location, contact Ebell Club President Jennifer Dawson at 949-500-3567 or [email protected]

The Ebell Club holds a monthly dinner meeting the first Monday each month at 6 p.m. and hosts speakers that discuss topics about issues of importance to the community that are supported by Ebell Club’s fundraising efforts.