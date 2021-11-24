El Hathaway remembered at bench dedication

By
LB Indy Staff
A bench created by Marlo Bartels was dedicated in memory of former school board member El Hathaway. Photo courtesy of Denny Freidenrich

Dozens attend the Nov. 14 dedication of two ceramic benches near Las Brisas restaurant in honor of former school board member Clifford “El” Hathaway.

The Hathaway family commissioned Laguna Beach artist Marlo Bartels to create two tile-encrusted benches. The City Council unanimously agreed to accept the donation in July.

The former Laguna Beach Unified School board member was engaged in civic life in multiple capacities over the years. Mayor Bob Whalen called Hathaway a friend on Tuesday. The cost of the Bartels-designed bench project is $18,500.

“El’s friends and family gathered together to honor his last wishes: to always watch out for his beloved wife, Lori, and have a place to sit and enjoy the view,” neighbor Ed Sauls said.

Artist Marlo Bartels with his new bench installed near Las Brisas restaurant. Photo courtesy of Denny Freidenrich
