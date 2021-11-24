Hospitality Night returns to downtown Laguna Beach on Dec. 3

Hospitality Night 2021 will bring the holiday spirit to the downtown from about 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The festivities will begin in the Peppertree Lot (Lot 2 between Ocean and Forest avenues), where Santa Claus will appear before the tree lighting at 6:10 p.m.

Family-friendly activities include live music and arts and crafts. Santa will be taking photos with families on an outdoor deck at The Promenade on Forest Avenue.

Downtown merchants, nonprofits, and the Laguna Beach Chamber of Commerce will also provide open houses while a local band, Family Style, plays the main stage on Forest near South Coast Hwy starting at 7:30 p.m.

The free trolley service along Coast Highway and on-demand van service to Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon, and Arch Beach Heights neighborhoods, will operate until midnight.

Street closures in the downtown area will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Portions of Forest Avenue, Beach Street, and the Peppertree Lot will be closed to vehicular traffic prior to and during the event.