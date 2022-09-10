Fall Sports Update: Sept. 9, 2022

CROSS COUNTRY

Laguna is unranked in the first poll of the season. The varsity squads are off to Hawaii this week.

FOOTBALL (1-2)

Breakers Rally Past Northwood 35-31

Laguna fans were treated to another exciting football contest this past Friday at Guyer Field, but this one had a happy ending as Laguna surprised Northwood with a comeback victory.

It was looking grim late in the third quarter as the Timberwolves returned a Laguna pass to extend their advantage to 31-14 then went out and recovered an on-side kick to maintain ball possession. Their first scrimmage play after their final score was a 23-yard run and a first down that proved to be their final positive play of the evening for the Timberwolves. From that point until the final gun, it was all Laguna.

After the first down, the Northwood possession went for minus three yards, forcing a punt. The Breakers then went on a 5-play drive capped by an Ethan Das to Jackson Rodriguez pass play for 60 yards and a score. Noah Landa recovered the on-side kick for the Breakers but could not move the ball then muffed the punt to give Northwood great field position on the Breaker’s 35- yard line. That advantage didn’t last long, as Gavin Zaengle intercepted a Northwood pass to start another Laguna drive. Ten plays and 86 yards later it was only 31-28 Northwood as Jackson Rodriguez scored off another Das pass. Timberwolves went nowhere in three plays and another punt to the Breakers gave Laguna the ball on their own 42-yard line. Two plays and a Northwood penalty set up the Breakers’ final score on a 46-yard Nick Rogers run.

The Timberwolves were a mess on their final possession, with three poor pass incompletions ending their last gasp. That gave the Breakers a real swing of momentum, much needed after the heartbreak loss to Dana Hills the previous week.

Up next, The Breakers (1-2) take on Capistrano Valley Christian (2-0) at Aliso Niguel High School on Sept. 9 at 7 p.m.. Laguna leads the series 4-0.

Individual Statistics

Rushing: Rogers 12-125, Das 6-(8)

Passing: Ethan Das: 48-23-4 276 yds 3 TDS 100.2 rating

Receiving: Rodriguez 9-152, Rogers 2-18, Swanson 8-70, Freeman 1-5, Donaldson 1-18, Kanter 1-7, Moss 1-6

Kick-off Returns: Rodriguez 2-23, M Heins 1-13

Punting: Rodriguez 1-23, Team 1-0

Interceptions: Zaengle 1-0

Punt Returns: Rodriguez 2-13

GIRLS GOLF (1-1, 0-1)

The Breakers will return to action next week at Fountain Valley on Sept. 13 and Edison on Sept. 15.

BOYS SAND VOLLEYBALL

The boys beach volleyball season starts next week with Laguna hosting Capo Valley Christian on Sept. 13 at Main Beach. The varsity roster is Sam Bennett, Hayden Gamble, Laird Garcia, Parker Gapp, Ryan Halloran, Jake Mauro, Lucas McKibben, Logan Ribarich, Ethan Spiegel, Kai Patchell, Gavin Zaengle, Ryan Loughlin and Ben Rowan.

GIRLS TENNIS (0-0, 1-0)

Laguna opened the 2022 season this past Tuesday with an 11-7 win over San Clemente. Details to follow in next week’s edition of the Indy.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (8-5)

Laguna stumbled the past week, then pulled off a major win on Tuesday defeating Aliso Niguel in a five-set thriller.

The Breakers were at Edison this past Thursday, and compete in the Dave Mohs/Orange County Tournament this weekend. The team will face Marymount and San Clemente this Friday in pool play.

Recent Matches:

Sept. 1 – lost to Beckman 25-18, 25-20, 18-25, 25-18

After their win in set three, the Breakers looked like they wanted to pull this one out but were unable to generate an attack in the final set and lost the match. Eva Travis had 21 kills while Kyra Zaengle recorded 11 kills and contributed tough serving and defense.

Sept. 3 – Portola Tournament

Laguna shuffled the lineup and the uninspired performance at Tustin High School is reflected in the scores: d. Calvary Chapel/SA 25-16, 21-25, 15-9, lost to Northwood 25-20, 25-20, lost to Capistrano Valley (Coached by former Laguna HC Raul Papaleo) 25-22, 25-22, beat Laguna Hills 26-24, 25-23, beat Marina 25-22, 25-17.

Sept. 6 – Beat Aliso Niguel 17-25, 25-19, 18-25, 25-21, 18-16

Eva Travis rallied the Breakers to defeat the #12 Wolverines at Dugger Gym Sept. 6. She set a set 5 record with 11 kills alone in the final set and 36 for the match, fourth best ever in the rally scoring era (since 2003).

Grace Christian tied a 5-set match record with 20 rotation points on her serving while Sara Johnson returned to action with a big outing recording a solo block and 11 block assists – one of the best blocking matches in the rally era.

Boys Water Polo

Correction from last week: The Breakers will open their season this coming weekend, not last as reported in the 9/2 edition of the Indy, at the 24-team Santa Barbara Invitational. The competition will feature many top California schools. Laguna is coached by Camron Hauer and return seniors Sai Bassett, Hutton Ledger, Brady Bumgardner, and Charlie Mott off last year’s 16-11 squad. The Sunset Surf league this season is Huntington Beach, Newport Harbor, Los Alamitos, and Laguna. Results to follow in the 9/16 edition.

Looking for the 2022-23 schedules and scores?

The department web site at lbhs.lbusd.org/athletics/teams hoping to be active soon due to changes in the service used by CIF not being fully operational. Football, G Volleyball, and Water Polo scores and rosters can be found on the Max Preps web site.