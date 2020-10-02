Fall/Winter Sports Update

Frank Aronoff
The 2020 Laguna Girls Water Polo Team won the 2020 Bill Barnett Holiday Cup and the 2021 team will defend their title Jan. 15-16, 2021 at Newport Harbor in the first of three major tournaments. The Breakers have won the event the past seven years.

Air quality issues from the fires appears over. Hopefully fall pre-season training will get fully back on schedule soon.

WATER POLO

Regular Season Schedules

Coach Ethan Damato is still working on getting the dates set for the Boys and Girls water polo schedules to be held concurrently for first time this season. The 2021 tournament portion appears set with the following dates.

Tournaments tentatively set for Boys Water Polo:

Santa Barbara Varsity Invite: Jan. 7-9

South Coast Tournament Feb. 11-12

The 2021 Girls Water Polo squad will defend their 2020 triple crown titles of the three top in-season tournaments in Southern California in the defense of their number one ranking. The veteran team will open trying to take their eighth straight Barnett Cup at Newport Harbor followed two weeks later in Santa Barbara. Playoffs are scheduled for March 2021.

Girls 2021 Tournaments:

24th Barnett Holiday Cup Jan. 15-16

17th Santa Barbara TOC Jan. 28-30

26th Irvine So Cal Feb .18-20

Laguna has won 17 in-season tournament titles including four straight entering this season.

Send Breaker sports notes by email to Frank at [email protected].

