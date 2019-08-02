Family Series Opens Segerstrom Center

Share this:

Sonia De Los Santos opens the 2019-2020 Family Series at Segerstrom Center for the Arts Sept. 21-22 in the Samueli Theater. Singing in both English and Spanish, her messages of joyful community, music-making, and cultural bridgebuilding will inspire and excite children and grown-ups of all backgrounds.

Tickets are $20 and are available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling 714-556-2787. Removable wheelchair locations, binoculars and assistive listening devices are available. To learn more, visit SCFTA.org/accessibilityinformation

Visit the Chuck Jones Pop-Up at LGOCA

The Chuck Jones Experience will be on display at the Laguna Gallery of Contemporary Art, 611 S. Coast Highway through Aug. 15. An opening party will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The exhibition will include rare and vintage original production art from films and books created by four-time Academy Award-recipient, and animation legend, Chuck Jones. Besides the exhibition of rare vintage artwork, the exhibit also includes Jones’s contemporary work, which will be available for acquisition, both framed and unframed. On offer are original works and fine art editions from his street scenes to his Looney Tunes characters. The exhibit is free to the public and open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meet Sandstone Gallery’s Featured Artists

“Reflection,” an exhibit of figurative paintings by Jaber Alsaria, and “Memories,” an exhibit of mixed media abstract paintings by Dominique McKenzie, will be on display at Laguna’s Sandstone Gallery, 384 N. Coast Highway through Sept. 1. Other exhibiting artists are Aimee Bonham, Ann Kim, Sunny Kim, Anne Moore, Jong Ro, and Lynn Welker.

Shakespeare by the Sea at Soka University

Join the City of Aliso Viejo and Soka University for a free evening of Shakespeare Under the Stars on Wednesday, Aug. 7, as they present Shakespeare by the Sea’s production of “The Comedy of Errors.”

Lawn seating is available on Soka University’s Campus Green next to the Soka Bistro—bring low beach chairs and blankets if you’d like to sit close to the stage. Taller chairs may be set up in the back. Picnics are welcome (no glass) or enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet at the Soka Bistro before the show. Dinner is served at the Bistro from 5:30-7 p.m. for $12 per person.

Soka University is located at 1 University Drive in Aliso Viejo. For directions to campus, visit www.soka.edu/directions. For more information: www.soka.edu, [email protected] or 949-480-4000.