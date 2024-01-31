Festival of Arts announces death of artist Patrick Kelly

The Festival of Arts has announced that Patrick Kelly, a longtime Laguna Beach resident and FOA exhibitor, died on Jan. 21 at his home in Palm Springs, Calif.

Kelly, a renowned artist with a passion for vibrant colors and an extensive and diverse body of work ranging from abstract to classical themes, was born in Paddington, London, England, on Aug. 19, 1937.

As a young man, he pursued his studies in fine art and industrial design at the Hammersmith School of Art in London, graduating with a national diploma in industrial design in 1957.

After graduating, Kelly immigrated to Canada and later to the United States in 1960, where he held various positions in industrial design. Settling in Laguna Beach in the late 1960s, he dedicated himself to his true passion—art. Kelly became an integral part of the Festival of Arts community, exhibiting for an impressive 42 years, with his first appearance in 1961.

Kelly’s work garnered widespread recognition throughout his artistic journey and was collected worldwide. The Festival of Arts obtained two of his pieces, “Series II” and “Monolith,” for its Permanent Art Collection in 1990. Beyond his role as an exhibitor, Kelly made numerous contributions to the Festival, serving as a board member, curator and membership director.

Kelly lived in Laguna Beach from 1961 through 2002, leaving an enduring impact on the community he loved. His dedication, passion for the arts, and tireless efforts made him a beloved figure among fellow artists, board members, and Festival employees. He was not only a creative mind and innovative artist but also a funny individual with an infectious laugh. He was unique, one-of-a-kind, adventurous, and immensely likable—a kind-spirited, genuine soul.

The public is invited to a Memorial Gathering and Estate Sale at Kelly’s studio/gallery this Friday, Feb. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lost Your Mind Gallery, 1000 South Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Patrick Kelly to The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts. The Artists Fund provided a major grant for Patrick’s interment and burial. To contribute, please visit https://theartistsfund-foa.org/donate/.