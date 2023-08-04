Festival of Arts Gala to Feature Sergio Mendes and Paula Abdul

The Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters has announced that Sergio Mendes, a three-time Grammy Award winner and Oscar-nominated songwriter, will perform at the organization’s fundraising gala, “A Night of Magic,” on Saturday, Aug. 26. The event will also feature a special performance of the Pageant of the Masters introduced by Paula Abdul, known for her work as a recording artist, dancer, choreographer, television personality and actress.

Sergio Mendes, one of the most internationally successful Brazilian artists of all time, has recorded more than 35 albums, many of which went gold or platinum over his six-decade career.

He contributed to the foundations of bossa nova alongside the likes of Antonio Carlos Jobim, through the era-defining Latin-pop sound of his iconic group Brasil ’66. Mendes also collaborated with jazz legends like Cannonball Adderley and Herbie Mann for his chart-topping adult contemporary smash “Never Gonna Let You Go” and reinvented his sound for the 21st-century with The Black Eyed Peas and John Legend to create the Oscar-nominated theme song from the animated hit “Rio.”

Paula Abdul is a music superstar, dancer, renowned choreographer and TV personality, most notably recognized as an original judge on American Idol. She has sold 60 million records and earned numerous awards and recognitions, including 17 MTV Video Music Awards nominations with five wins, two Grammy Awards, three American Music Awards, two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Choreography (The Tracey Ullman Show, and her performance on the American Music Awards), two People’s Choice Awards as Favorite Female Music Performer, and five Juno Awards. She was the first entertainer to receive the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards Hall of Fame Award. Most recently, Abdul performed her classic hit “Straight Up!” at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

For more information and to purchase tickets to “A Night of Magic Gala,” visit www.foapom.com/gala or call 1 (800) 487-3378.