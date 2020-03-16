Festivals in Wait-And-See Mode as the Coronavirus Spreads

Share this:

Laguna’s art festivals are waiting to hear more from state officials about the spread of the coronavirus before deciding whether to cancel or postpone opening dates for the summer season.

The health and safety of patrons, volunteers, exhibitors and staff are the top priority of the Festival of Arts and Pageant of the Masters, spokesperson Sharbie Higuchi wrote in an email.

“While it is impossible to predict how long this situation will last, we are hopeful that the Pageant and Festival will be able to open in July as scheduled,” Higuchi wrote.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has suggested that events of 50 people or more should be suspended for about two months. On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom urged people 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions to isolate themselves from others to prevent the virus from infecting these more vulnerable populations.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and are implementing protocols recommended by health officials such as the California Department of Public Health to ensure the well-being of all concerned,” Higuchi wrote in an email.

A spokesperson for the Sawdust Art Festival did not return requests for comment Monday morning.

This is a developing story and will be updated.