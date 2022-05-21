Firebrand Media moves to Glenneyre office

Firebrand Media LLC, the parent company of The Laguna Beach Independent and its sister publications, moved to a new Laguna Beach office on Friday.

For the past four years, Firebrand has been located at 580 Broadway next to Laguna Playhouse.

Readers looking for copies of the Laguna Beach Independent, Newport Beach Independent, Coastal Real Estate Guide, Laguna Beach Magazine, and Newport Beach Magazine should now visit 900 Glenneyre St., Suite B.

The Independent’s editorial team will continue to largely work remotely as it has since March 2020.