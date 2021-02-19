FOA Foundation offers grants to Laguna Beach art nonprofits

Share this:

The FOA Foundation is accepting applications for 2021 Art Grants to nonprofit organizations with programs promoting fine arts in and about Laguna Beach.

Grant applications are available online at foapom.com/grants. The submission deadline is March 5.

“The FOA Foundation is proud to be able to assist local non-profit art organizations during these challenging times,” said FOA Foundation President Bob Earl. “We hope that these funds will help to continue the programs that educate our community on the importance of art and cultural experiences.”

The Laguna Beach Festival of Arts Foundation (now named the FOA Foundation) was established in 1989 to support the fine arts and all other artistic endeavors in and about Laguna Beach. For more information on the grant application process, please contact Bob Earl at 949-494-4132.