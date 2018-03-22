Foundation Awards 23 Grants

A grant from the Festival of Arts Foundation will enable Laguna Outreach for Community Arts to continue its free and affordable programs throughout Laguna Beach in fall 2018 and spring 2019.

LOCA serves all age groups, from members of the Susi Q Center to pre-schoolers at the Boys & Girls Club.

The LOCA grant was one of 23 made by the Festival of Arts Foundation, which awarded $100,000 to Laguna Beach arts non-profits, the organization announced recently.

Since its start in 1989 with a $1.5 million donation from the Festival of Arts, the foundation cumulatively has awarded over $2 million in grants to the art community in Laguna Beach generated by endowment income.

The Foundation operates independently from the Festival of Arts, which since 2007 assumed financial responsibility for art scholarships, enabling The FOA Foundation to focus on its grant program for local non-profit art organizations.

This year’s recipients are as follows: ART4KIDS, Inc.

Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, Community Art Projects, Festival of Arts, Laguna Art Museum, Laguna Beach Chamber Singers, Inc., Laguna Beach High School departments (art, music, ceramics, dance and performing arts), Laguna Beach Live!, Laguna Beach Seniors, Laguna College of Art & Design, Laguna Community Concert Band, Laguna Dance Festival, Laguna Outreach for Community Arts, Laguna Plein Air Painters Association, LagunaTunes, Inc., Master Chorale of Saddleback Valley, No Square Theatre, Sawdust Art Enrichment Fund and The Laguna Playhouse.

“While the FOA Foundation serves all ages and their pursuit of artistic enrichment, we make a special effort to support the cultural education of our youth, from primary school through college,” said FOA Foundation President Scott Moore.

The board includes Moore, John Campbell, Bob Earl, Jacquie Moffett and John Rayment.