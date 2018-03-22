Library Seeks Poetry Entries

The Laguna Beach Library will rename its annual poetry contest after John Gardiner, to honor the memory of the local poet and former contest master of ceremonies.

April is National Poetry Month and “seascape sonnets” is the contest theme. Throughout the month, entrants of all ages may submit up to three original poems in the contest by visiting the library, 363 Glenneyre St., or emailing them to [email protected]. Include name, contact information and grade level or adult.

Winning poets are also invited to read their winning poems Saturday, June 2, and their work will be published in the 20th annual Poetry Booklet.

Submissions for cover art can be made by contacting the library, 949-497-1734.

Expert in Male Sexual Health Shares Insights

Dr. Aaron Spitz, former assistant clinical professor at UC Irvine’s Department of Urology, discusses his new work, “The Penis Book,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 29.

An unflinching, comprehensive guide to everything from sexually transmitted infections to the science of blood flow, the book features an easy-to-follow plan for optimum penis health, including plant-based eating recommendations and suggested exercises.

Dr. Spitz is the director of male reproductive and sexual medicine at Orange County Urology Associates and has served as the president of the California Urological Association.

Learn Some Moves Amid the Stacks

Laguna’s own belly dancing troupe JJ & the Habibis comes to the Laguna Library, 363 Glenneyre St., to present a live show at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 24.

For more info: contact Jheri St. James at [email protected] or call 949-494-5031.