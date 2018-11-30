Frederick Henry Vickers

Share this:

Sept. 9, 1937 – Nov. 13, 2018

A 30-year resident of Laguna Beach, Fred passed away with his beloved wife Cathleen at his side. Born in Manila, Philippines, Fred at 12 years old moved to Texas with his family. He remained throughout his life a proud citizen of the U.S. After serving in the Korean War, he came home to build a successful Bay Area construction company that just celebrated 50 years in business. Fred and Cathleen spent their years together traveling the world and enjoying their wonderful friendships in Laguna. Fred will be remembered for his endlessly positive outlook and joy of life. Fred is survived by his wife Cathleen and children Tina Adolph, Fred Vickers III, Barry Vickers, Ken Vickers, Adam Vickers and Andrew Cooper.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Fred’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.