John Thomas Hedges

1952-2018

Due to sudden complications from Juvenile Diabetes, John passed away Nov. 24, 2018. A Laguna Beach native, “Johnny” graduated with the illustrious LBHS Class of ’70.

Growing up, he worked at his dad’s Paint & Glass Store on Forest Avenue. After his dad’s retirement, John opened a glass and screen shop in town which he operated for 22 years.

He loved the outdoors and in his younger years he enjoyed his travels in Mexico, trips to the desert, riding the several motocross bikes he owned, and bodysurfing. Later interests included classic cars and fishing trips with his son in the Sierra mountains.

After John retired, he liked reminiscing with friends and taking walks in town, talking to the many characters in Laguna (probably unaware that he was one of the characters, himself).

John is survived by son, John H. Hedges; daughter-in-law, Nicole Hedges; grandson, John I. Hedges; mother, Barbara Hedges; sister, Karen Howlett; and brother-in-law, Charlie Howlett.