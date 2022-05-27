Free Concert at Main Beach will honor military on Memorial Day

The Laguna Community Jazz and Concert Bands salute U.S. service members on Memorial Day with a free concert at the cobblestones on Main Beach.

The 17-piece Laguna Jazz band kicks things off with an eclectic mix of Big Band, latin, rock, and pop starting at 10:45 a.m. with jazz vocalist Ginger Hatfield. At 12:45 p.m., the Laguna Community Concert Band plays patriotic songs like “Stars and Stripes Forever,” a medley of military anthems, and a mix of Western-inspired classics. Featured vocalists include Samantha Morrice, Gary Greene, and Lisa Morrice. They will sing a medley of songs from the musical “Oklahoma.”

Like all of the band’s performances, this concert is free. The Laguna Community Concert Band rehearses at the Laguna Beach High School band room on Tuesday nights at 6 p.m. For more details visit lagunaconcertband.com.