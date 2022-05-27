Laguna Beach city hall to host art-to-go reception

The Artists Fund at Festival of Arts will host the 2022 Art-To-Go exhibition, “What the World Needs Now,” from June 2 until June 28 at Laguna Beach City Hall, 505 Forest Ave.

Over 45 originals by Festival exhibitors will be displayed. A free public reception will kick off at 6 p.m on June 2.

“City Hall is a great starting place for First Thursdays Art Walk” said Wendy Wirth, The Artists Fund President. “Many artists will be in attendance”.

The theme was inspired by a song composed by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, along with the Pageant of the Masters “Wonderful World” theme. Imagery ranges from subjects of love, nature, iconic locations, abstract, and literal things each artist feels the world needs now. The Art-To-Go collection transfers to the Festival grounds in July for opening night.

For more details on The Artists Fund, visit theartistsfund-foa.org or call 949-612-1949.