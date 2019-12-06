Gala Raises $300K for Arts Education

Share this:

Laguna College of Art and Design raised $300,000 at its 30th Annual Collector’s Choice Gala and Live Auction held on Nov. 9 at Montage Laguna Beach. The gala was co-chaired by LCAD Board of Trustee members Ilona Martin and artist and philanthropist Kathryn Burton Gray. LCAD Trustee Christopher Tower and Bob Celio were the Honorary Gala Chairs.

“For art to reach the world outside of an artist’s studio, so many others play a crucial role. It starts with a superb art education and continues with individuals like you who have the courage to promote and collect art that you love,” said LCAD President Jonathan Burke.

Jared Mathis, LCAD Board Chairman, told guests that Designing Women Nancy Snyder and Janice Johnson originally started Collector’s Choice with an idea from a friend and artist, Laddie John Dill. “It was a way to celebrate the college, its artwork, and the work of renowned local artists,” he added.

Dominic Mumolo, vice president of College Advancement, told guests that 85 percent of LCAD’s current students require financial assistance to stay in school. “We at LCAD feel strongly that the opportunity to work hard and create something of value should be within the reach of all of our students,” he said.

LCAD students and alumni were on hand to demonstrate their work, and a video of LCAD alumnus Jason Kowalski recalling his years as a drawing and painting student was shown. Preceding the program, LCAD faculty and alumni Brittany Ryan and James Galindo respectively sculpted and drew a live model in the courtyard.

The artists who donated paintings and sculptures included Gerard Basil Stripling, Jonathan Burke, Hélène Delmaire, Jorg Durbin, James Galindo, Jason Kowalski, Francis Livingston, Richard MacDonald, Glen Ness, Bradford J. Salamon, Jeff Sewell, Rafael Varela, William Wray and Scott Yeskel.

Sandstone Opens New Exhibits

Dreamscapes, non-objective oil paintings on canvas by Ann Kim, and Art Under Pressure, original one-of-a-kind monotypes by Anne Moore, are on exhibit at Sandstone Gallery, 384 N. Coast Highway, through Dec. 30. Other exhibiting artists are Jaber Alsaria, Aimee Bonham, RoseMarie Davio, Sunny Kim, Dominique McKenzie, Jong Ro, and Lynn Welker. The gallery is open daily (except Tuesday) from 12-5 p.m. and by appointment.

Pacific Symphony Rings in Holiday with ‘Nutcracker for Kids’

Watch the children’s toys, mice and music all come to life with Pacific Symphony presenting the “Nutcracker for Kids” in time for the holiday season. Join Associate Conductor Roger Kalia and Orange County’s acclaimed Festival Ballet Theatre at the concert hall for a journey through the Land of Sweets, a grand holiday sing-a-long and a chance to meet a special guest flying in from the North Pole.

“Nutcracker for Kids” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall. This concert is part of the 2019-20 “Family Musical Mornings” series that consists of five 45-minute concerts designed for children aged 5-11, sponsored by Farmers & Merchants Bank. A Musical Carnival will be at each concert, encouraging children to test drive instruments, interact with members of Pacific Symphony and participate in themed crafts. Tickets start at $50. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 714-755-5799 or visit www.PacificSymphony.org.

Live! at the Museum Presents Celtic Consort of Hollywood

The Celtic Consort of Hollywood consists of award winning concert and studio musicians Christina Linhardt (soprano, flute), Shawna Selline (harp) and Mark Selline (cello, mandolin and fiddle).

Live! at the Museum, a special collaboration of Laguna Beach Live! and Laguna Art Museum, takes place the second Thursday of each month 7-8 p.m. The Dec. 12 concert is free to museum members and to non-members with museum admission. Pre-reservations are available online through the Museum’s website, or at 949.494.8971 x 203. These seats are held until 6:50 p.m. Additional seats are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information about the series and other concerts, visit www.lagunabeachlive.orgor call 949-715-9713.

A Capella Group Presents “The Spirit of the Season”

Vocatave, 11 vocalists representing a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences, will present “The Spirit of the Season,” holiday program at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 615 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. The program is packed with Christmas carols and holiday standards, from “Let it Snow” and “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” to “O Holy Night,” “This is My Wish/Let There Be Peace on Earth,” and more of the holidays’ most enduring songs. Ticket prices start at $23 and are available at the Philharmonic Society box office at 949-553-2422, online at PhilharmonicSociety.org, and at the Center box office at 714-556-2787.

Laguna Beach Live! Announces 2020 Season Line-up

Tickets for the 2020 season of Laguna Beach Live! are now on sale. Jazz Wednesdays Winter Series will run from Feb. 12 through April 15 and will feature some favorites and new groups.

The John Jorgenson Quintet kicks off the season on Wednesday, Jan. 22, with some dynamic Gypsy Jazz and 21st century world music.

On Feb. 22, the Grammy Award-winning drummer Peter Erskine Trio performs, followed by Black Market Trust on Feb. 26 and jazz and blues legend Barbara Morrison on March 11. Celebrated Latin jazz flutist Danilo Lozano performs on March 25, and trumpeter Bijon Watson and acclaimed vocalist Meloney Collins pay tribute to Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong on April 8. The series ends on April 15 with the Kathleen Grace Quartet.

Tickets are $30 in advance; $35 at the door, $180 for the full season and may be purchased online at lagunabeachlive.org or by phone at 800-595-4849.

Concerts, 6-8 p.m. are at [seven-degrees] 891 Laguna Canyon Road. Doors open at 5 p.m. and a full bar will be available. [seven-degrees] is offering a choice of different dinners at each concert that are available online by pre-sale only.