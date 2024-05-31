Gallery: Lagunans come together for Memorial Day service

On Monday, May 27, the Laguna Beach American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars hosted a Memorial Day ceremony in remembrance of those who died while serving our country in wars and conflicts.

The ceremony took place at Monument Point in Heisler Park at 11 a.m. and featured keynote speaker Carla Hogan, a Gold Star Mother whose son died while fighting in Afghanistan. American Gold Star Mothers is a private nonprofit organization of American mothers who lost sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces.

The Laguna Beach Police, Fire, and Marine Safety Departments each presented a wreath to honor those who lost their lives. Jon Lundgren provided the music before the service, and Bree Burgess Rosen sang the national anthem.

Before the ceremony, the public enjoyed a pancake breakfast hosted by the Laguna Beach Fire Department.