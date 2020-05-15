Game wardens looking for coyote that attacked Laguna Beach resident

Share this:

State game wardens are attempting to capture a coyote that attacked a Laguna Beach resident near Oak Street and Temple Terrace on Friday morning.

The person attacked by the coyote was transported by Doctor’s Ambulance to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries and released shortly after, Laguna Beach Police Sgt. Jim Cota wrote in a text message.

City officials asked residents to be vigilant and alert until the coyote is captured. The U.S. Department of Agriculture is assisting with the search.

“The City would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents of important safeguards to protect themselves and their pets and property from these wild animals,” city officials said in a prepared statement.

Coyotes are most active at dusk and dawn. In urban areas, they are more active at night but can be spotted at any time, according to a city press release.

Laguna Beach Animal Services recommends that pets not be let outside during evening hours unless the owner is next to them to ward off curious coyotes. An animal control officer will respond if a coyote during daylight hours in areas with people, especially children, or anytime one of the animals attacks or exhibits threatening behavior toward a person or pet.

