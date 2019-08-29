Getting Kids to School

Share this:

Former Laguna Beach residents, sisters Maureen Maloof and Dr. Catherine Maloof, have moved beyond their “Heal the Planet” mission with their chiropractic practice and founded a charity that will provide school uniforms for children worldwide.

The nonprofit “Uniforms for Hope” was created to raise much needed funds for uniforms by going into schools and youth groups and making presentations so children in the U.S. can form “Uniforms for Hope” clubs in their schools. Uniforms are mandatory in schools overseas and over 200 million children are not attending school simply because they can’t afford a uniform, a statement from the sisters said.

“Uniforms for Hope” is currently welcoming corporate sponsors. For more information, visit www.uniformsforhope.org.

Pancake Breakfast Celebrates End of Summer Season

The public is invited to mark the end of summer among friends at the Monday, Sept. 2, Laguna Beach Firefighters Pancake Breakfast, hosted by the Laguna Beach Exchange Club in Heisler Park. Firefighters will be flipping flapjacks from 7 to 11 a.m. at 375 Cliff Drive. A $6 donation is asked. This year’s event is sponsored by The White House, Mozambique and Skyloft.

St. Mary’s Welcomes New Rector

The Reverend Lester V. Mackenzie will be installed as 12th Rector of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7. A reception with light lunch and refreshments will follow in St. Mary’s Guild Hall, 428 Park Avenue.

Native to South Africa and a third-generation priest, Mackenzie grew up in the South African Anglican Church during apartheid in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

His grandmother nurtured his joy for music and his grandfather, then Bishop Suffragan to Desmond Tutu, taught him the joy of the living the gospel in the neighborhood.

Mackenzie was educated at Diocesan College (Bishops) and attended the University of Cape Town. He participated in the pilot Hands in Healing initiative of peace and reconciliation. Mackenzie completed his graduate studies at Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria, Virginia, and was a chaplain intern at Georgetown University.

In addition to serving in numerous capacities within the Episcopal diocese, Mackenzie was a volunteer chaplain at the LA County Jail and was an Apple web developer for St. Matthew’s Parish in Pacific Palisades. He is also a singer guitarist, percussionist and a surfer.

Labor Day Transit Schedule

The Laguna Beach Transit will be running special hours this Labor Day. Neighborhood Transit Service (Top of the World, Bluebird Canyon, Arch Beach Heights) will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be no service to North Laguna and South Laguna neighborhoods. The city will also be running service to the Coastal and Canyon routes from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/trolleyor call 949-497-0766.

Labor Day Trash Collection Schedule

In observance of the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 2, trash and recycle collection will be delayed by one day for the entire week. All residents should place their carts out for collection on the day after their regular trash collection day. For more information, call Waste Management at 866-967-3292.

Village Entrance Construction Enters Next Phase

Construction for the next phase of the Village Entrance project will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 3. For this phase of work, the employee parking lot and the parking area behind City Hall will be closed. A portion of newly constructed Lot 11, located at the intersection of Laguna Canyon Road and Forest Avenue, will remain open to the public. Lot 10, located next to Art-A-Fair, and Lot 12, located adjacent to City Hall on Forest Avenue, will be reserved for city vehicles and employee parking Monday through Friday. Lots 10 and 11 will be available for public parking on weekends. For more information, visit www.lagunabeachcity.net/villageentrance.

Sunset Serenades Return Sept. 6

The Sunset Serenades concert series will return to the Heisler Park Amphitheater on Sept. 6 with a performance by ukulele virtuoso Andrew Molina. Concerts will take place on Fridays in September from 5:30 p.m. to sunset. For the complete schedule, visitlagunabeachcity.net/cityhall/art/.

SoCal Gas Paving Repairs on Coast Highway

On Friday, Sept. 6, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., the southbound lane closest to the curb on Coast Highway will be closed between Camel Point Drive and Bluff Drive. Southern California Gas Company’s contractor will be paving the street associated with previous gas line work. For questions or concerns, contact the gas company’s project coordinator, Jorge Hernandez, at 714-989-5147.

Fire Engine to Be Unveiled at Outreach Event

The Laguna Beach Fire Department invites the community to attend a christening of its new wildland fire engine along with a neighborhood wildfire evacuation and outreach event on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 9-11 a.m. at Fire Station 2, 285 Agate Street. Fire Department personnel and officials will push the new engine into the apparatus bay, officially placing the engine into service along with pushing the old retiring 1999 wildland engine out of service. The community is invited to witness this ceremonial placement into service and the christening of the new engine. Additionally, the city’s newly released neighborhood-specific evacuation maps will be shared with the community to kick-off the city’s evacuation outreach campaign. Disaster preparedness material will be handed out and the city’s Emergency Kit Backpacks will also be available for purchase. Coffee, pastries, and donuts will be provided.