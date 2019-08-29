Breakers Open 85th Season 43-14

Share this:

By Frank Aronoff | LB Indy

Football (1-0)

Laguna captured their season opening game for the fourth straight year under coach John Shanahan has they took care of the Green Street Academy Chargers in a contest played at St. Mary’s Ryken High School, Leonardtown in rural Maryland along the lower Potomac. The Baltimore-based Chargers play freelance and their season schedule includes DC’s Sidwell Friends.

The hosts were plagued by 16 penalties that stopped their momentum on every multi-play drive. Their scores were off a Laguna fumble near the endzone and a long 80-yard run on a one-play drive.

Laguna went 54 yards on their first possession, scoring on a short pass to Raul Villalobos, who ran the remaining 20 yards for the score. Beck Kesler connected on his first of four PAT’s. Laguna’s second possession with the ball ended as the defender wrestled the ball from the hands of quarterback Andrew Johnson to dart the three yards into their endzone.

Laguna quickly came back with a 72-yard eight-play possession that ended on a Jackson Golden run. A bad snap cost Laguna an extra point. The Breakers’ next score was set up on a Nick Josephs interception that was returned for 17 yards. A great pass play from Johnson to Noah Diver completed the drive. Green Street scored on their one-play possession, but Laguna then answered with the same as Connor Fink took an open-field pass from Andrew Johnson for a big play touchdown. After a fumble recovery by Brady Soloff, Laguna was able to tack on three more points before half on a 22-yard field goal by Kesler.

The second half was sloppy. Breakers scored mid-way in the third quarter when Villalobos scooped up a Tyler Fields fumble to complete the rush for the final three yards and the score. The Chargers could never amount a threat as the game played out.

1st 2nd 3rd 4th Laguna Beach 7 22 7 7 43 Green Street Aca 8 6 0 0 14

L – Villalobos 26 pass from Johnson (Kesler kick) 1st Q

G – 8 yd fumble return (run) 1st Q

L – Golden 27 run (run failed) 2nd Q

L – Diver 32 pass from Johnson (kick wide) 2nd Q

G – 80 run (run failed) 2nd Q

L – Fink 53 pass from Johnson (Kesler kick) 2nd Q

L – Kesler 22 yd FG 2nd Q

L – Villalobos 3 run (Kesler kick)

L – Fields 20 run (Kesler kick)

LB GSA 1st Downs 17 10 Rush/Yds 29-166 36-181 Pass Yds 137 71 C-A-I 6-22-1 6-13-1 Plays/TYG 51-303 49-252 Fumbles/Lost 4-1 5-2 Return Yds 24 3 Punts/Ave 1-31 3-22.7 Penalties/Yds 4-20 16-96

Rush:

Golden 10-88, Fields 10-78, Johnson 4-(13), Villobos 0-3, Tyrell 4-8, Sprague 1-2

Receiving:

Villalobos 2-33 TD

Diver 1-32 TD

Fink 1-53 TD

Golden 2-19

Passing:

Andrew Johnson 22-6-1 137 yards 3 TD’s 115.5 NCAA rating

Punts:Sprague 1-31

PR: C Sorensen 1-7

IR: Joseph 1-17

Next Game: 7 p.m. kickoff at Guyer Field

Series history:

Friday, Sept. 6 – Big Bear (0-2-0)

Cross Country

The first event is Saturday, Aug. 31, at Cerritos Regional Park

Girls Golf (0-1)

The first match was played on Aug. 28 at Ben Brown’s, where the Breakers lost to Crean Lutheran 184-215. Laguna scores were: Maya Vidas – 40, Kenya Ripley Dunlap – 41, Jaden Shalala – 42, Brooklyn Conlon – 45, Abby Amish – 47, Kennedy Roller – 48.

Girls Tennis

The 2019 season opens on Thursday, Sept. 5 at JSerra.

Girls Volleyball (8-2)

Heartbreak Losses Snap Streak

The Breakers are enjoying their best start since 2006, and the string continued on Aug. 21 with a thrilling 25-18, 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 15-13 victory over Dana Hills at Dugger Gym. The final set ended on a solo block by Kendall Fraser who set a single rally scoring era match record with 7.5 net blocks. The old record was 4.5 by Laurielle Hofer against Vista Murrieta in 2006. Sophie Reavis and Piper Naess each had 15 kills while Cambria Hall added 13. Soren Patchell dished out 53 assists, four block assists and 10 digs. Breakers extended their all-time record with Dana (5-3) to 33-11, including a 19-9 record in best of five-set matches.

On Friday, Laguna suffered a five-set loss at San Clemente with a 25-22, 18-25, 18-25, 25-16, 10-15 loss. Breakers made too many self-inflicted errors in the fifth set to hand the hosts (4-1) the win. Cambria Hall had 21 kills and 15 digs, followed by Piper Naess with 15 kills and 23 digs, and Sophie Reavis with 15 kills and 8 digs. Hallie Carballo was top server and had match record 32 digs. Laguna leads the all-time series 26-6.

This past Tuesday, Laguna suffered another setback, losing to Aliso Niguel (7-1) 21-25, 25-18, 18-25, 23-25. The fourth set was at 23-24 with Laguna serving, but a service error ended the comeback. Piper Naess led the team with 18 kills and three aces. Hallie Carballo had another big serving night and had 28 digs as she closes in on the Laguna career mark. Laguna holds a 12-2 series advantage over the Wolverines.

Next home match is Tuesday with Trabuco Hills at Dugger Gym. Game time should be about 5:30 p.m.

Stats and scores are posted on the team’s Max Preps site along with video highlights on each match. You can also follow the team on Instagram at lbhsvarsitygirlsvb.=

Boys Sand Volleyball

The season begins in September.

Boys Water Polo

Season Opens with a Victory at Santa Margarita

Ethan Damato returned to the boys’ game and his squad responded with a tough 8-6 win at Santa Margarita. Senior goalkeeper Caden Capobianco recorded 10 saves and five steals and will be a solid part of keeping Laguna relevant in the Sunset Surf League. Breakers took an early lead behind Will Clark and held on for a 4-3 advantage at the intermission. The Eagles came out strong in the second half and led 5-4 midway through the third quarter before Augie Renezeder tied the score off a pass from Michael Pinto early into the final period. Sai Basset (Fr) scored the two key goals late in the game to pull out the victory. Frosh won 10-5, but the Eagles took the JV 4-3.

The next game is Aug. 29 at Capistrano Valley with a rare home contest on Tuesday, Sept. 10, with Palos Verdes. Scores and statistics can be found on Max Preps.