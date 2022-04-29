Ginger Osborne named a “Woman of the Year” by Assemblymember Petrie-Norris

Laguna Beach resident and environmental advocate Ginger Osborne was among six women honored at the Women of the Year Awards ceremony sponsored by Assemblymember Cottie Petrie-Norris (D-Irvine) at the Newport Beach Marina Park Community & Sailing Center on April 21.

Mayor Sue Kempf joined Petrie-Norris in recognizing Osborne, who was selected from 200 nominees in the 72nd State Assembly District.

Osborne is a retired Santa Ana College psychology professor at Santa Ana College and co-founder of the Laguna chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. She’s also a former president of both Village Laguna and the South Laguna Civic Association.

Six times a year, Osborne and her husband Tom, a regular columnist for the Independent, join several friends to prepare and serve dinners to the city’s unsheltered at the Alternative Sleeping Location.

She’s also an avid marathon runner and has completed the Boston Marathon with a time of 3:18:57.