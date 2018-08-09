Coach Rick Conkey’s second season with Laguna girls tennis program is fresh off his D4 Boys SSCIF Title. The girls this year are in D3 but must finish first or second in the Sunset Wave League. Edison and Huntington Beach are D2 schools based on power ratings. Marina is D3 like Laguna, so the Breakers could see their first league play loss since 2005.

The squad hosts Rancho Mirage on Aug. 17 and 18 in a scrimmage, with non-league play starting on Sept. 4.