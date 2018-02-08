Grace Biggs

You can only hold onto an adventurous spirit for so long and Grace is on to her next adventure!

Grace Briggs of Laguna Beach, one of the original Lagunatics, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 29, in Newport Beach at Crown Cove at the age of 92.

Grace was born in Burbank and was married to Laguna architect Fred Briggs for many years and they lived and raised their daughter Alison in Monarch Bay.

She lived in her beautiful condo behind the Cottage Restaurant for the last part of her life before moving to Crown Cove four years ago.

She has been a part of the Laguna landscape for almost 70 years. Because she worked in the travel industry, she traveled the world and experienced so many different people and cultures throughout her life.

She was an avid art collector and volunteered at the Laguna Art Museum for many years. She was a great tennis player and led several tennis groups. She enjoyed playing bridge with her friends in Laguna.

She had style about her that was all her own. She loved to celebrate and enjoyed many beach cookouts. She was a regular each summer at the Concerts in the Park in Bluebird Canyon.

She is survived by many close friends and family!

If you knew and loved Grace please join us in a celebration of a life well lived Sunday, Feb. 11, on the garden patio of Five Crowns restaurant in Newport Beach from 4 to 7 p.m. Wear bright colors! Come full of Grace!