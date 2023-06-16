Guest Opinion: An Open Letter to Our LGBTQ+ Youth

By Chris Tebbutt

I am writing this column to express my unwavering love and support for our LGBTQ+ youth. Please share this with them.

As you embark on a sometimes difficult journey of self-discovery and acceptance, know that you have my deepest admiration and encouragement. Above all, please remember how special, unique and valuable you are. Your courage is truly inspirational to me. Celebrate who you are proudly, and never forget that your identity is a strength, not a weakness.

Do not allow anyone to undermine your dreams and aspirations. Although you may face adversity, misunderstanding and even hatred, other people’s opinions cannot dim your light. It is important that you never give up and never feel ashamed of being who you are. I know, at times, you will feel despair, like there is no way forward. It gets better. Just remember that you are strong and resilient. If you stay true to yourself and focus on living to your fullest potential, anything is possible.

You are capable of anything and have the power to create a beautiful future that you deserve. The courage to be yourself and break barriers will not only take you far in life but also help bring about a much-needed change in our society. Remember, you are strong enough to overcome any obstacle and make a positive difference in your own life and the lives of others.

Finally, know that there is an entire community standing with you. We are here to welcome, love and embrace you for who you are. Please know that you can always reach out to me if you ever want to talk or just need someone to listen.

Chris is a husband, father, and co-founder of the Laguna Beach LGBTQ Heritage & Culture Alliance. His email is [email protected]