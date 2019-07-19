Share this:

Halverson Frazier peacefully left this world on June 6, 2019, with loving family and friends to see him off. He was a 20-year resident of Laguna Beach and previously resided in Pasadena and greater Los Angeles.

Halverson Frazier was a handsome man of impeccable taste and talent who left

behind a significant legacy as a designer, educator, mentor, artist, uncle, and friend. Born January 3, 1931 and raised in Rochester New York, Hal attended the Rochester Institute of Technology and University of Rochester on a full scholarship, then a call to active duty with the Naval Air Reserve. He then continued his formal education at Columbia University, New

School for Social Research in New York and concluded his advertising design education at the prestigious Art Center College of Design with a BFA and MFA.

Hal co-founded Neumarket Design Associates in 1967, a cutting-edge design agency creating packaging, commercial interiors, television commercials and titles, set design, brand identity and advertising campaigns. His clients were a who’s who of cultural significance. Such as: ABC, NBC, CBS, Max Factor, MCA/Universal Studios, Hilton Hotels, the LA Music Center.

During the 1980’s he was the creative director of Bright and Associates design agency in Los Angeles while teaching and administering at Art Center College of Design in Pasadena and Europe. Living and working in Europe during both educational and professional commitments, inspired a renewed interest in classical and Renaissance art which later inspired his fine art painting.

After retiring from Art Center in 2000, Hal pursued painting and created a significant body of work. He exhibited his paintings in various galleries and exhibitions on the east and west coasts, and his work is represented in private collections in Europe and the U.S. His fine art work can be viewed at HalversonFrazier.com .

Hal Frazier will be deeply missed by all of the people whom he impacted throughout his lifetime, especially his students and colleagues. Pre-deceased by his brothers, Donald and Jerry, Hal leaves behind his nieces Donna Cotton (Ken) and Kimberly Thornton (Mike), nephews Gary Frazier (Linda), Doug Frazier (Toni), Jeff Frazier (Lea), and Tim Frazier, and eight great-nieces and great-nephews, all of whom he was very proud.

He was lovingly cared for in his home for the last six-months by his great-nephew, Ryan Frazier.