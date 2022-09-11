Hawkins Mural Unveiled at the Promenade

The City of Laguna Beach Arts Commission hosted the dedication of a new, temporary mural of late Foo Fighters drummer and Laguna Beach High School graduate, Taylor Hawkins, on the performance deck at the Promenade on Forest Avenue on Sept. 1.

The mural, by artist Ryan Callisto, commemorates the Rock of Roll Hall of Famer, who died on March 25 at the age of 50, and will be on display for approximately a year. After the dedication, musician Kelly Fitzgerald played on the performance deck. The City of Laguna Beach and lodging establishments funded the project.