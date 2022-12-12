HELP CREATE GREAT FUTURES

1 of 4

Since 1953 the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has provided a positive and healthy learning environment for local youth. We believe every child has the potential to thrive, no matter their circumstances, and through the power of a positive Club experience we can change a child’s trajectory for a lifetime. Our mission is to help every member reach their full potential by ensuring they have access to the tools they need to pursue greatness.

When you give to the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach, you ensure that we can continue to provide all members with the academic, healthy, and enrichment support needed for lifelong success.

Please consider supporting Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach today! Visit bgclagunabeach.org for more information and ways to help.

DONATE HERE TODAY!