Page OneThe Lead Laguna Beach Rings in the Holiday Season By LB Indy Staff - December 13, 2022 0 13 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The ukulele band warms up the crowd before Santa arrives to light the tree in the Peppertree Lot. On the first Friday of December, the City of Laguna Beach and the Chamber of Commerce jointly sponsor Hospitality Night. Residents sing carols, mingle with neighbors, and watch Santa and the Mayor light the tree. Photo/Mitch Ridder Anneliese School kids sing Christmas carols on the Forest Avenue Promenade main stage. Photo/Mitch Ridder Residents enjoy Hospitality Night on Dec. 2. Photo/Mitch Ridder Share this:View Our User Comment Policy