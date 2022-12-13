Laguna Beach Rings in the Holiday Season

The ukulele band warms up the crowd before Santa arrives to light the tree in the Peppertree Lot. On the first Friday of December, the City of Laguna Beach and the Chamber of Commerce jointly sponsor Hospitality Night. Residents sing carols, mingle with neighbors, and watch Santa and the Mayor light the tree. Photo/Mitch Ridder
Anneliese School kids sing Christmas carols on the Forest Avenue Promenade main stage. Photo/Mitch Ridder
Residents enjoy Hospitality Night on Dec. 2. Photo/Mitch Ridder
