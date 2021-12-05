Photos: Hospitality Night 2021 brings cheer to Laguna Beach

By
LB Indy Staff
-
0
194
Santa Claus listens to a Christmas wish on Dec. 3 at the Promenade on Forest Avenue. Photo by Mitch Ridder
A Christmas cookie is enjoyed at Hospitality Night on Dec. 3. Photo by Mitch Ridder
The Thurston Middle School band plays at Hospitality Night on Dec. 3. Photo by Mitch Ridder
Richard Tyznik of Family Style plays at the Main Stage in The Promenade. Photo by Mitch Ridder
A Ukulele Band member plays at the Peppertree lot on Dec. 3. Photo by Mitch Ridder
View Our User Comment Policy

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here