Page OneThe Lead Photos: Hospitality Night 2021 brings cheer to Laguna Beach By LB Indy Staff - December 4, 2021 0 194 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Santa Claus listens to a Christmas wish on Dec. 3 at the Promenade on Forest Avenue. Photo by Mitch Ridder A Christmas cookie is enjoyed at Hospitality Night on Dec. 3. Photo by Mitch Ridder The Thurston Middle School band plays at Hospitality Night on Dec. 3. Photo by Mitch Ridder Richard Tyznik of Family Style plays at the Main Stage in The Promenade. Photo by Mitch Ridder A Ukulele Band member plays at the Peppertree lot on Dec. 3. Photo by Mitch Ridder View Our User Comment Policy