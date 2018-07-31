Images That Celebrate Beach Life

Cameron Sharifian is the grand prize winner of the city’s annual photo contest from among 185 images submitted during the month-long entry period.

The winner in the Sunset category is Dan Stenstend and the runner up is Shawn Palmquist.

The winner in the Environmental category is John Manzoni and the runner up is Mo Awesome.

The winner in the Daily Life category is Sophie Meunier and the runner up is Don Leach.

In the People’s Choice category, determined from more than 1,000 online votes, winners in the same categories as above are Alfredo Varela, Pamela Conrad and Ashley Polski.

Contest juror Michael Thorstensen, reviewed all 185 submissions from 66 photographers. The photographer and digital artist is an 11-year Sawdust Art Festival exhibitor and current board member.

The wining photographs are available at www.lagunabeachcity.net/photocontest.