In Loving Memory: Marvin Lawrence (Larry) Allison Jr.

1955 – 2024

Larry Allison Jr., a 22-year resident of Laguna Beach, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife, Louise, at his side on April 18, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Larry was a devoted husband, respected and loved psychologist, loyal friend, loving uncle and brother-in-law and lifelong explorer of wisdom.

Born on February 17, 1955, in Los Angeles, Larry was the only child of Patricia and Larry Allison. He grew up in Long Beach and attended St. Bartholomew’s Elementary School and Woodrow Wilson High School. His childhood was filled with adventures that could make a riveting novel about life in Belmont Shore with his boyhood friend Chilt, Grandma Dorothy, Uncle Jack and many dear friends and family.

Larry graduated from Cal State, Long Beach, with a psychology degree and received his master’s and doctorate degrees in clinical psychology from the American University in Washington, D.C.

Larry was creative, musically gifted, a good writer and a compassionate listener – he could have become a musician, a screenplay writer, an author, or an architect (he designed our home), but he chose a career in clinical psychology because of an overriding desire to help others find their gifts and lead meaningful, fulfilling lives. Meanwhile, in his spare time, he could be found playing his 12-string guitar or writing music or screenplays, and he always wanted to create together with his wife.

Larry was always a seeker after higher knowledge. He learned Transcendental Meditation (TM) at a young age with his parents and meditated throughout his life. Enjoying the inspiration of the ancient wisdom of the Vedas, Larry attended an advanced course on Maharishi Mahesh Yogi’s translation and commentary of the Bhagavad Gita at the Washington D.C. TM center and quickly became the teacher’s “pet.” The teacher would become his future wife.

Larry’s career in clinical psychology began with his studies in D.C. and took him to positions at the University of Virginia, Charlottesville, to a mid-west regional counseling center in Iowa, to the Claremont Colleges’ Monsour Counseling Center, to a Newport group practice, and, finally, to private practice in Newport Beach. In 2002, the Allisons settled down in the town Larry always loved, and a town that Louise quickly learned to love, Laguna Beach.

Larry loved being in nature, surfing, being adventurous, telling stories and jokes, and was known to roar with laughter from head to toe with his closest friends.

Larry was a deep thinker with a tender, sensitive heart – a man of silence whose words were measured carefully to support and uplift. He always rooted for the underdog and cared deeply about his family and his closest friends. He was a kid at heart and loved to play with his nieces and nephews and take them (or anyone) to Disneyland. As the kids got older, he always took time to sit together, reflect and offer insight.

Above all, Larry was a devoted husband who championed and supported his wife. He felt that her work of teaching Transcendental Meditation was of the highest importance. Everywhere the Allisons lived—from the East Coast to the Midwest to the West Coast—their home became a TM center. Such was Larry’s patience, flexibility and support of what he felt was a cause of immeasurable value.

Larry’s generosity, kindness, love, laughter and wisdom has left its mark on all he came in contact with. He left the world a better place and will be missed dearly.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his devoted wife, Louise. Larry would be honored by any donations to a charity that promotes World Peace, to Maharishi International University (www.miu.edu), to Mother Theresa’s Missionaries of Charity, (https://missionariesofcharity.org/our-works-of-love.html) or to the charity of your choice.

A memorial service will be held at St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Laguna Beach on Saturday, May 18, at 10:30 a.m.