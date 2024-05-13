Village Laguna’s Charm House Tour on the horizon

Laguna Beach is filled with beautiful, charming, and unique homes. Only a tiny portion of those are seen frequently from the well-traveled streets—others are hidden in canyon nooks away from the beaten path. Some of these hidden treasures will be featured in Village Laguna’s Charm House Tour, to be held on Sunday, May 19, beginning at noon and ending at 5 p.m.

The tour begins in front of the Festival of Arts grounds at 650 Laguna Canyon Road. Buses depart between noon and 3 p.m. Visiting all the houses usually takes two to three hours. Tickets are $70 pre-sale and $80 the day of the tour. Tickets may be purchased at villagelaguna.org.

Village Laguna invites attendees to immerse themselves in Laguna Beach’s heritage with a unique afternoon experience, exploring neighborhoods dating back to the 1800s, where cottages, rural estates and working artists’ homes and studios will be open for view. Guided by knowledgeable docents, tour goers will discover how creative residents have crafted their home settings to reflect their unique talents and interests in rustic Laguna Canyon environments.

This will be the 49th Charm House Tour sponsored annually (except for Covid) by Village Laguna, a civic organization dedicated to preserving and enhancing the village character of Laguna Beach. It is a nonprofit, mutual benefit corporation under section 527 of the IRS code.

Village Laguna President Anne Caenn said the money raised by the Charm House Tour goes toward scholarship awards, charitable donations and, during election season, political campaigns for local government officials who best represent Village Laguna’s mission of preserving Laguna’s character.

“We also give $1,000 scholarship to a Laguna Beach High School student interested in environmental issues, and we support 11 other local community organizations,” Caenn said. “We give donations to La Playa Center, and to the Friendship Shelter, the Laguna Food Pantry out in the canyon. We make $300 and $400 donations to all those organizations as well. So we do charitable work, as well as environmental work. So part of what we use the Charm House Tour money for is to support our local charities.”

Village Laguna holds monthly meetings to hear speakers on topics of community interest, participates in city decision-making and elections, sponsors forums on significant issues, and promotes activities that preserve the qualities that make Laguna Beach unique.