Letter: In Response to ‘Orange is the New Blue’

A column by Billy Fried is bound to combine arrogance with a political message. There is no need to go into the content of his column, as it is obvious he is a devotee of the liberal office holders.

However, I must agree on one thing. I do wake up each morning, and, like Mr. Fried, I wait for an indictment…The only difference is that I long to see Hilary Clinton charged with lies and corruption and do hope I can see that occur in my lifetime.

Another thing Mr. Fried might contemplate is why, in the last 10 years, over a million good citizens from California have relocated to other states. Their issues: high taxes, government interference, lack of respect for the constitution and our international border and a host of other items guaranteed to be pursued by the state’s Democratic majority.

In other words, Mr. Fried is an ideologue who has no relationship to the reality of current events. I can only say that although I had my differences with Congressman Rohrabacher, he was the overseer of the growth, beauty and high standards that made Orange County a once great destination.

One guarantee of the new Democrats in charge is that they will send another million Californians off to find another home.

Leonard Olds, Laguna Beach