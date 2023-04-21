Inaugural Oceans Film Festival Set To Take Place in Dana Point

Festival to premiere “Birth of Endless Summer,” featuring Laguna surf legend Dick Metz

By LB Indy Staff

The Dana Point Film Festival (DPFF) is hosting its first-annual Oceans Film Festival dedicated to filmmaking featuring marine life, ocean health and the human relationship with this magnificent wonder. The inaugural DPFF will be held May 4-7 and feature documentary films that focus on conservation, preservation, education, ocean adventure, and big wave surf films. DPFF will incorporate local community cultural events, including an evening outdoor movie series, ocean art, musical guests, educational programs, speaker series, and an awards presentation with globally recognized talent.

Among the featured films at DPFF is the Dana Point premiere of “Birth of Endless Summer,” which documents the birth of the surf manufacturing and publishing industry through the eyes and stories of those known as the ‘Dana Point Mafia’ – surfers who recognized the beauty and potential of Dana Point, Laguna Beach and beyond. The film features Laguna surf legend Dick Metz. This will be the last official screening before the film is released.

“We are proud to bring an extensive lineup of documentary films to the Dana Point community,” DPFF Founder Lloyd Bryan Molander said. “DPFF will showcase 40+ hours of award-winning ocean films from domestic and international filmmakers, including “Coextinction,” “Selma- an Adventure from the Edge of the World,” “Patrick and the Whale,” and “Ground Swell: The Other Side of Fear.”

DPFF will also host the ‘DPFF Speaker Series’ – an interactive platform of world-renowned educators, filmmakers, oceanographers, climate scientists, sustainability experts, environmentalists, entrepreneurs, and conservationists, alongside surf and ocean industry leaders and icons who will inform, engage, and motivate the audience. DPFF has partnered with Dana Hills High School’s Interact Club to inspire young filmmakers to participate in a competition for Southern California students and partnered with the Entertainment Arts Council (DPEAC) to energize the local community and attract an international audience to the festival.

Finally, DPFF will host an Ocean Art Exhibit in the Lantern District, featuring works from preeminent international and local artists.

DPFF’s screenings and events will be held at locations throughout Dana Point, including DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Hotel Doheny Beach, Dana Point Parks, Dana Point Community Center, and more.

More information on DPFF is available by visiting danapointfilmfestival.org.