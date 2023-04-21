Laguna Beach Police Department Citizens Academy Celebrate Graduation

The 28th class of the Laguna Beach Police Department Citizens Academy celebrated its graduation on April 13. The ceremony was held at the Mozambique restaurant in Laguna Beach. Sixteen students graduated from the program and have joined the Citizens Academy Alumni, which is now 520 strong. Family members of the graduates and staff representatives from the Laguna Beach Police Department were present to acknowledge the graduates.

The Citizens Academy is a 12-week course that meets one night a week from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The program is designed to provide community members with a better understanding of the Laguna Beach Police Department and to help foster better relations between police personnel and community members. The Citizens Academy includes instruction in the following areas: history of the police department, investigations, traffic enforcement, accident investigation, driving under the influence investigation, gangs, narcotics, crime prevention, crime scene investigation, police K-9 program and volunteer programs. Academy members also had the chance to shoot at the police firing range, participate in mock car stop scenarios and take a tour of the Orange County Jail.

The next Citizens Academy starts in January 2024. Those interested in attending may contact Ross Fallah at [email protected].