Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach Selected as a 2023 Nonprofit of the Year 

State Sen. Dave Min has selected the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach as a 2023 California Nonprofit of the Year. The Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach is one of more than one hundred nonprofits that will be honored by state senators and assembly members for outstanding contributions to their communities.

Now in its eighth year, the Nonprofit of the Year initiative allows California state legislators to choose a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in the district. The program culminates with a celebratory luncheon on California Nonprofits Day, which this year is June 7.

“Providing the youth of Laguna Beach, Lake Forest and Mission Viejo a safe, fun and healthy place to be and grow is our primary goal at Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach. We are deeply grateful to be recognized by Senator Dave Min as a 2023 Nonprofit of the Year,” CEO Pam Estes said.

For over 70 years, the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach has been an important asset to the communities it serves. From preschool to parenting classes, the Club offers various services focusing on academic success, good character and citizenship, healthy lifestyles and creative expression. The Club serves young people aged 3 to 18 years old at its three sites in Laguna Beach, as well as serving young people aged 5 to 13 years of age at five sites in Lake Forest and Mission Viejo.

“When anyone talks about delivering meals to seniors, inspiring with music, protecting fresh water, educating children, championing the disadvantaged, speaking out for human rights, caring for animals, they are talking about work that nonprofits do,” said Jan Masaoka, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits, a partner in the awards program. “California Nonprofit of the Year gives elected leaders the opportunity to shine a light on what nonprofits are accomplishing for the people in their districts and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits across our state.”

According to “Causes Count,” a 2019 report commissioned by Cal Nonprofits, the nonprofit sector is the fourth largest industry in the state, employing more than 1.2 million people. Each year, California nonprofits generate more than $273 billion in revenue and bring in $40 billion in revenue from outside California. The unpaid labor volunteers contribute at nonprofits is equivalent to 330,000 full-time jobs yearly.