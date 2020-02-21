Indy Bids Farewell to Managing Editor

Share this:

Editors Note

After two years with The Laguna Beach Independent, Managing Editor Allison Jarrell is returning to her home state of Michigan.

Jarrell will be an associate content editor with Traverse Magazine, a publication of MyNorth Media. She came to Laguna Beach after a stint as city editor of The Capistrano Dispatch.

Staff writer Daniel Langhorne stepped into his new role as managing editor Thursday.

“I’ve cherished my time in Laguna Beach; sharing the community’s stories and working with a group of passionate, dedicated reporters, columnists and contributors has been an honor,” Jarrell said. “I’m confident that moving forward, the community and the paper will benefit from Daniel’s leadership.”

Steve Zepezauer, CEO of the Independent’s parent company Firebrand Media, said Jarrell stepped into her high-profile role, previously held by Andrea Adelson, (who had been connected with The Indy for more than a decade) just months before a very political election.

“She hit the ground running and quickly established herself as an editor with the chops and journalistic integrity to run the town’s paper fairly and astutely,” Zepezauer said. “Her go-to reporter, Daniel Langhorne, is a true newspaper journalist and is the perfect person to continue the legacy of running The Independent, the voice of Laguna.”

Langhorne started covering Laguna Beach City Hall for the Independent in July 2018.

He will continue to work as a part-time engagement editor for The War Horse, a nonprofit newsroom covering the U.S. military and Department of Veterans Affairs. He’s previously written for The Orange County Register, Law360, BehindtheBadge.com, military.com, Los Angeles Times Community News, The Los Feliz Ledger, and The Newport Beach Independent.

The Santa Barbara native moved to Orange County in 2008 to attend Chapman University where he earned dual degrees in English and Political Science. Langhorne and his wife live in Long Beach.