It’s Time for Sports Swap

Drop-offs are welcome in the parking lot today, Nov. 1, for Thurston Middle School’s Sports Swap benefiting their PTA. A text message to 818-645-9177 will facilitate a home pick up of gently used equipment.

The Swap takes place Saturday, Nov. 2, at Thurston’s gym and in addition to an array of used gear, the event will feature two brand new surfboards donated by Catch Surf.

Contact [email protected] for more information.

Saying ‘Thank You’ to All Who Serve

Unwanted Halloween candy can be donated to members of the Armed Services deployed overseas and to first responders, veterans and caregivers here at home. A collection bin will be installed Friday, Nov. 1, at the Laguna Beach Library for drop-offs through Wednesday, Nov. 6. Letters of thanks and support are also welcome. Visit operationgratitude.org for more information.

Friends of the Library Hold Annual Meeting

The Friends of the Laguna Beach Library will hold its annual meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, following the Friends monthly meeting. The meeting will be a brief overview of fundraising by president Martha Lydick of FLBL and a report by librarian Nadejda Mirchiva and her staff of activities made possible by the money raised by the Friends. There will also be the election of the officers and directors for the 2019-2020 year. The meeting will conclude with a report by board member, Jessica de Stefano, who created and maintains the Butterfly and Fairy Garden outside the library. Children leave messages in the fairy house and Stefano answers them. Contact Sandy Hovanesian, 949-376-5135, [email protected] for more information.

Wesley District Emergency Readiness Program Next Week

Both new and seasoned residents of the Wesley District, between Nyes Place/PCH and Aliso Circle, will benefit from an overview of what’s new in emergency alerts, warnings and evacuation procedures for a part of town with few options for evacuating quickly.

A free emergency readiness program will take place for district residents on Nov. 7 at the United Methodist Church on Wesley Drive above Lang Park from 6-7:30 p.m., including news and updates from Laguna Beach Emergency Operations Coordinator Jordan Villwock, who will share updated procedures and what’s still in the works in the city’s effort to make Laguna Beach the most prepared city in Orange County.

In addition, Civilian Services Officer Nikie Hernandez will provide an overview of current crime statistics for Wesley District and how neighbors can be proactive in preventing crime.

RSVPs are requested for purposes of adequate seating set-up for the meeting. Please send RSVP to Sandi Cain at [email protected] or call/text 949-292-3279 by Nov. 6. Please include your name and number of people attending. Free parking available at the church (21632 Wesley Drive). Walk-ins are welcome as long as there is space.

Free Flu Shots and Wellness Expo Nov. 7

A “free mini-wellness hamlet” is coming to the Susi Q Senior Center, with partnering hosts the Laguna Beach Community Clinic (LBCC) and the City of Laguna Beach, on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 8:30-11 a.m. In addition to free flu shots available to the public aged 18 and older, various services, city resources and LBCC medical director and CEO Dr. Jorge Rubal, will be in attendance to “Ask The Doc,” and provide tips on staying healthy during the flu season.

The expo will also feature complimentary wellness screenings by the clinic for blood pressure, BMI, and diabetes, and will shine a light on the many assistance services and resources available at The Susi Q senior center, including Care Management, Age Well Senior Services Lunch program, Sally’s Fund Transportation, Alzheimer’s OC support, Death Café, Lifelong Laguna, free hearing screenings and more.

The Susi Q Senior Center is located at 380 Third Street in downtown Laguna.

Free Senior Scam Stopper Seminar at Susi Q

Scams targeting seniors are so prevalent, they’re now considered “the crime of the 21st century.” Seniors and their loved ones can learn how to protect themselves by attending a free Senior Scam Stopper seminar on Friday, Nov. 8, from 1-3 p.m., presented by Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris and the Contractor’s State License Board.

Experts from local, state and federal agencies, including those from the Laguna Beach Police Department, the Contractors State License Board, Department of Insurance, Senior Medicare Patrol and Laguna Beach Assemblyman Petri-Norris’ office, will share tips on how seniors can protect themselves from unscrupulous scams related to construction, identity theft, auto repair, Medicare, lotteries and mail fraud.

Register by visiting the front desk at the Susi Q or call 949-464-6645.

Locals Host Hunger and Homeless Awareness Event

To benefit Hunger and Homeless Awareness month, Laguna locals Faye Chapman and Gail Duncan will host a fundraising event in conjunction with the Housing and Human Services Committee at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, at BC Space in the Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center, 235 Forest Avenue.

Chapman, a photographer, is founder of November Month, which morphed into Hunger and Homeless Awareness Month, as November was formally proclaimed by the City of Laguna Beach. Duncan, the owner and manager of The Art Hotel, served with Chapman on the Laguna Beach Housing and Human Services Committee.

For this year’s event, 28 Giclée pieces by Laguna’s award-winning bronze sculptor Randy Morgan will be the centerpiece of a silent auction. Fine arts gallery Forest & Ocean’s Ludo Leideritz will curate the show with Morgan. Patrons will be treated to hors d’oeuvers and desserts while being entertained by Vermont band, The Giant Peach.

“I’ve struggled a bit in my life and understand some of the issues that come with homelessness,” said Morgan. “And since my friends, Gail and Faye, are totally immersed with the homeless, I thought that it was appropriate to give back to the homeles

In addition to Morgan, who will share his story as a struggling artist, the event will feature guest speaker Tim Storey, a life coach and author of “Comeback & Beyond: How to Turn Your Setbacks into Comebacks.”

To purchase tickets for $25, visit LagunaHungryandHomeless.org.

Funds Being Raised for Local Environmental Advocate

A GoFundMe fundraising effort is underway for longtime Laguna Beach local, Corky Smith, a Navy veteran who is in need of a hip replacement. Friends of Smith said the VA will not authorize the procedure because he is over 80 years old. Smith has no other form of health insurance.

Smith helped form the local chapter of the Surfrider Foundation, and he also helped create the Greenbelt with James Dilly.

To learn more about Smith and to view the fundraiser, visit: www.gofundme.com/manage/help-corky-smith-get-a-new-hip. Organizers are hoping to raise around $20,000 to cover his expenses.