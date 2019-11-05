Laguna Beach Man, Two Girls Hospitalized after Canyon Collision

Share this:

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, at 7:47 a.m., Laguna Beach police officers responded to a traffic collision in the 700 block of Laguna Canyon Road involving a parked dump truck and a 2001 Lexus SUV.

The driver of the Lexus, identified by authorities as a 74-year-old male Laguna Beach resident, was driving a 14-year-old girl, seated in the rear seat, and her 11-year-old sister, who was seated in the front right passenger seat, to school. Police said the driver is a friend of the girls’ family, and confirmed that the girls are in 5th grade at El Morro Elementary and 9th grade at Laguna Beach High School.

“The Lexus was traveling westbound on Laguna Canyon Road, at approximately 50 mph, when the driver claimed he suddenly blacked out,” Sgt. Jim Cota said in a statement. “He lost control of the vehicle, causing it to drift towards the shoulder, where it collided with an occupied parked dump truck. The force of the collision caused the vehicle to spin out of control until it collided with a tree in the center median.”

LBFD paramedics arrived on scene and extracted all of the occupants from the Lexus, Cota said. Paramedics said all three occupants sustained serious injuries and were transported to Mission Hospital – Mission Viejo. The occupant of the parked dump truck sustained no injuries.

Cpl. Ashton notified both schools and contacted the girls’ mother. Acting Lieutenant Cota responded to the scene of the collision and commanded the incident.

Due to the severity and location of the collision, traffic on Laguna Canyon Road was impacted in both directions this morning.