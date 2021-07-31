Jack Tempchin and Alfred Johnson set to play at cultural arts center

Laguna Beach Live! will host artists Jack Tempchin and Alfred Johnson for the upcoming Beth’s Tuesdays at 7 p.m. on Aug. 3 at Laguna Beach Cultural Arts Center.

Tempchin is a hit songwriter, whose compositions include “Peaceful Easy Feeling” and

“Already Gone”. Johnson is a singer, songwriter, and funky piano player.

The show can also be viewed virtually, starting at 7 p.m. on the Laguna Beach Live! Facebook Page, YouTube Channel or lagunalive.org after the concert.

An in-person audience will meet at the Cultural Arts Center at 235 Forest Ave. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. For more details visit lagunalive.org.