Village Laguna celebrates 50th anniversary of historic building height vote

On Aug. 3, Village Laguna will mark the 50th Anniversary of the initiative that established Laguna Beach’s 36-foot building height limit.

In 1971 a developer proposing a 95-foot hotel at the north end of Main Beach asked for a variance from the 50-foot limit recommended by the Planning Commission. Arnold Hano said a group that eventually called itself the Yes on August 3rd Committee let the City Council know their intention to circulate a petition for a citywide height limit to 36 feet above the highest point of grade. In one weekend in March, volunteers collected almost enough signatures to put it on the ballot, finding more than twice the required amount.

The City Council called a special election for Aug. 3 and 62% of registered voters turned out and 75% of them voted yes preserving the “window to the sea” at Main Beach.