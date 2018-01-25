Just for Laughs

Read the Personals

ANTI-STRAW PROTEST group forming. Don’t let the wait staff or bartender put that plastic straw in your drink! Straws pollute the atmosphere and cause damage to the environment. Group forming at Polly’s Pies, Sunday 11 a.m. #ThisIsTheLastStraw

HOMEMADE PASTRIES, cakes and cookies – special dishes I make for you for joyful parties. My sister, Alexandra, has group of dancing girls in beautiful entertaining costumes. We make fine party for you; $200 including all. #TiffanyBylczinski

HOT INVESTMENT opportunity –Ground floor chance to make a bundle of cash. I have vintage pinball machines and loads of gaming equipment to set up portable arcades. Need to find locations with good foot traffic. #TommyPinballWizard

HI, I’M GREG – Good-looking, 5’10” – 53 years old, strong – good head of hair, got my teeth. Looking for live-in work as maintenance man, odd jobs, dog sitting, tree cutting, car detailing. Just out of jail/minor crime. #StartingOver

BUSY ACTRESS – Starting new television season – I need energetic housekeeper/nanny who can run my home, take care of two young children, help me out running errands. Must have excellent references. Fabulous salary. #BeMyStand-in

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist and poet, lives in Laguna Woods.