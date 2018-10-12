Quantcast
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Just for Laughs

Posted On 11 Oct 2018

Comments: 2
Read the Personals

By Irene DeBasio

CHEVY SILVERADO (2004) in excellent running condition – new battery, new tires. Post-Hurricane Katrina body paint is discolored and needs to be repainted. Interior needs repairs. Make an offer. #ChevyFromLevee

LAKEFRONT ESTATE – Build your dream house. Get in on the ground level – new community being planned. No roads, no utilities,no lake yet. We are ready to build it for you – millionaire’s row. Drive to parking lot, we get you there by Jeep. #HaveALookSee

CAMEL-COLORED MEN’S Bomber Jacket – Large. Reduced to $45 due to mustard stains on sleeves. Nice! #HotDogEatingContest

COMMUNICATIONS Specialist needed ASAP. Candidate must have Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, must be alert and willingto work overtime, must have excellent references, must be energetic and reliable, must be fluent in Japanese. #OmakaseMe

GLOOMY GUS – Older retired, single guy looking for companion – must be older male who enjoys going to the race track, trips toVegas for gambling, playing cards, smoking cigars, steak dinners, watch boxing, deep-sea fishing. #BigGuysOnly

 

Irene DeBlasio, retired essayist, lives in Laguna Woods.

  1. Geedee October 12, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    I like the lakefront estate. In fact, I’ve got a bridge I’d be willing to sell…

  2. Irene DeBlasio October 13, 2018 at 6:13 am

    Hello GeeDee,

    Many thanks for your comment. Please consider selling your bridge to the builders of Lakefront Property. I do believe it will fit right in with their plans.

