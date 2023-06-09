KelpFest Celebration Spotlights Laguna’s Unique Coastline

The annual KelpFest festival hit Main Beach last Saturday, June 3 to celebrate Laguna Beach’s unique shoreline, vital coastal resources and the kelp that supports them. The free festival featured music, activities, informational booths, games and art.

Highlights this year included live art creation, ukulele performances by the Seaside Serenaders and edible kelp snacks. After the festival, Laguna Beach Beer Company hosted an after party.

Photos/Jim Collins