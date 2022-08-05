La Playa Center to host free ESL classes

The La Playa Center will restart free adult English classes this fall at the Boys and Girls Club in Laguna Canyon Road on Sept. 6.

Classes will be held on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Students can choose to attend any of three levels of English offered: Beginning, Intermediate and Advanced. La Playa Center provides all material, texts and workbooks at no cost to students. Enroll at crossculturalcouncil.com. Students are also invited to visit a class and enroll on-site.

La Playa classes are taught by experienced volunteer ESL teachers. If interested in learning more about becoming an ESL teacher please email [email protected]