La Playa English classes begin Aug. 31 at Laguna Beach Boys & Girls Club

La Playa Center, a nonprofit adult English-as-a-second-language program, will restart free English classes at the Boys & Girls Club of Laguna Beach’s Canyon Branch on Aug. 31.

The classes are open to anyone wishing to start learning or improve their English skills. La Playa Center has provided childcare for students while they are in class plans to resume this component as COVID-19 guidelines allow.

“We value education and English language acquisition as means towards success for our students as they integrate into their new communities,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “And we value the importance of individual and cultural exchanges that demonstrate the diversity of our community.”

La Playa Center has offered classes taught by experienced volunteer teachers for the past 22 years. Online registration for morning classes (9:30 to 11 a.m.) can be found at crossculturalcouncil.com.

For information on becoming a volunteer English teacher, please contact [email protected].